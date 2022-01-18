Mrs Brown to have guest role in new Netflix Madea film

MRS BROWN WILL be making her way onto the worldwide stage next month with the release of a new film in which the character has a starring role.

Brendan O’Carroll will feature as Agnes Brown in a new addition to the US film franchise about Madea – a character made and played by US actor and director Tyler Perry.

Madea is known for being an elderly and tough woman based on Perry’s mother and aunt.

There are several films in the Madea film franchise including Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Madea Goes to Jail, most of which were released in the 2000s.

The character has returned for a new film, A Madea Homecoming, which will focus on the college graduation of Madea’s great-grandson.

It was first reported in 2016 that Perry and O’Carroll were working together, with US entertainment website The Wrap quoting Perry as saying he was “putting a movie together” for the two characters.

Earlier today, Entertainment Weekly published a first glimpse of the new film with images of Mrs Brown’s starring role.

The magazine reports that the film will be on Netflix from 25 February.