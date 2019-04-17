28 people killed after bus overturns on the Portugese island of Madeira

AT LEAST 28 people have been killed after a tourist bus crashed on the Portugese island of Madeira.

Local mayor Filipe Sousa told local media that up to 28 people were killed in the accident, which is said to have taken place in Canico, in the municipality of Santa Cruz, Madeira.

Images from the scene showed the wreckage of the bus which appears to have come off the road and rolled over. Around 50 people are believed to have been on board. It is understood that a number of German tourists are among those killed.

Regional president Miguel Albuquerque offered his condolences to the families of victims who, he said, included “many foreigners”.

Televised images showed the bus had spun off the road, apparently having flipped several times, before crashing into a house at the bottom of a slope.

The accident took place at 6:30 pm and left another 21 people injured, according to Sousa.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he would travel to Madeira overnight.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the incident and is ready to provide assistance if needed.