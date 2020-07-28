This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Police search garden allotment in Germany as part of Madeleine McCann investigation

A garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover is being searched, prosecutors said.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 11:30 AM
33 minutes ago 4,277 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5161799
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

POLICE ARE SEARCHING a garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, prosecutors have said.

“I can confirm that the search is being carried out in connection with our investigations into the Maddie McCann case,” Brunswick prosecutor Julia Meyer told AFP, when asked about the move first reported by local newspaper Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Police raised hopes in June that the mystery over the 2007 disappearance of the three-year-old British girl could finally be solved when they revealed they are investigating 43-year-old German national Christian B.

More to follow…

