Police search garden allotment in Germany as part of Madeleine McCann investigation

POLICE ARE SEARCHING a garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, prosecutors have said.

“I can confirm that the search is being carried out in connection with our investigations into the Maddie McCann case,” Brunswick prosecutor Julia Meyer told AFP, when asked about the move first reported by local newspaper Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Police raised hopes in June that the mystery over the 2007 disappearance of the three-year-old British girl could finally be solved when they revealed they are investigating 43-year-old German national Christian B.

More to follow…