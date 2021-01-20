Emergency services on scene as 'extremely loud' explosion rocks building in central Madrid

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending the scene of an explosion in central Madrid that witnesses have described as “extremely loud”.

Local emergency services tweeted: “Nine fire crews and 11 ambulances have gone to Calle Toledo following an explosion in a building.”

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from the building and rubble scattered in a central street of the capital.

Strong explosion rocks building in central #Madrid



Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.

Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, a local landmark, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

More to follow…

Includes reporting by Press Association and - © AFP 2021