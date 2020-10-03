#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 3 October 2020
Advertisement

Partial lockdown introduced for Madrid as cases rise in the Spanish city

Police are controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 1:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,542 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5222634
Passengers wearing face masks wait for the metro at the station in Madrid.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Passengers wearing face masks wait for the metro at the station in Madrid.
Passengers wearing face masks wait for the metro at the station in Madrid.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MADRID IS TACKLING its first day under a partial lockdown, with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital that has become Europe’s biggest hot spot for the second wave of coronavirus.

The two-week ban imposed by Spain’s national government on reluctant regional officials started yesterday night at 10pm.

The measures prohibit all non-essential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs — affecting around 4.8 million people.

Restaurants must close at 11pm and shops at 10pm, and reduce occupancy to 50% of capacity.

Spain’s Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the steps are “critical” to stop a surging caseload and prevent a repeat of the scenes of March and April that saw hospitals overrun with dying patients.

Even though the measures are light compared with the home confinement mandated across Spain during the first wave of the virus, they have sparked a ferocious political battle between Sanchez’s left-wing coalition government and the Madrid administration, run by a right-wing rival.

The Madrid government, led by Isabel Diaz Ayuso of the conservative Popular Party, said it would enforce the orders but it has filed an appeal at the National Court in hopes of annulling them.

Ayuso and her regional ministers have said the restrictions will cause “chaos”, damage an already weakened economy and violate their jurisdiction as regional authorities.

coronavirus-situation-in-madrid-spain-02-oct-2020 Women wearing face masks walk past a closed pharmacy in Madrid. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Health experts have been urging Madrid to take stronger action for weeks, but the city’s health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero argues the measures are not necessary.

Related Read

02.10.20 Donnelly says people shouldn't 'switch off' from Covid restrictions while on holiday

The health ministry ordered compliance after Madrid refused to accept a set of health metrics to dictate when cities with populations of 100,000 of more need to adopt heavier restrictions to curb the virus.

The measures were approved by a majority of regional health authorities from Spain’s 19 regions and autonomous cities, with Madrid in the minority against them.

The government orders only allow people to cross municipal borders to commute for work, for a medical appointment, legal errands or appointments with a governmental administration.

The region had already applied similar measures to certain areas, and limited social gatherings to a maximum of six people, but infections kept rising.

Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain, which has Europe’s highest cumulative caseload — 770,000 since the onset of the pandemic.

The capital had a two-week infection rate of 695 cases per 100,000 residents on Thursday, more than twice the national average of 274 and seven times the European average, which stood at 94 last week, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

More than 32,000 people have died from the virus in Spain, according to the health ministry.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie