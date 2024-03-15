Victim of ex-Garda Mark Doyle says it's time Ireland 'did better for our women'

MAEV DOYLE, THE abuse victim of former garda Mark Doyle, has said it’s time that Ireland “do better for our women” and has urged other abuse victims to come forward.

Mark Doyle was today sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing his ex-wife Maev and her two sons over a 12-year period.

During the trial, the court heard Doyle had used his position as a garda to evade repercussions, including turning up in uniform to Maev’s son’s school when he had reported the abuse to a staff member.

Outside the Central Criminal Court today in Dublin, Maev said that while she thinks the verdict handed down by Mr Justice Mark Nolan today was fair, it is long past time for Ireland to do better for women in the State.

“Under the Istanbul Convention on Violence Against Women, Ireland should have 508 refuge places and we currently have 141. With all this in mind, I think it’s time as a country we do better for our women.

“It’s time for a cohesive, multi-agency approach working hand-in-hand to support and protect the women and children in Ireland,” she told reporters this afternoon.

Maev said she was happy with the sentence given to Doyle today and that she thought Judge Nolan was “fair”. She said that while her and her sons still have healing to do, she feels optimistic for the future and that the sentence will allow her and her family to move on.

“At the end of the day, this whole thing is extremely sad. There’s no winners here today.”

In her victim impact statement, read into the court record yesterday, Maev described living with the disgraced guard as horrifying, humiliating and violent.

“Home is supposed to be a place of support and safety, but it was the opposite. Our home was a place of fear, humiliation, violence and walking on eggshells,” Maev said yesterday.

She described Doyle as a “monster in our home”.

In evidence, the court was told that Doyle would kick, punch and pull Maev’s hair during the abuse, which took place between September 2007 and August 2019.

She said today that Doyle’s position as a member of An Garda Síochána was “extremely intimidating” and was a fact that was “hanging over” her and her sons. Maev said Doyle was “a well-liked person in the community” and that he would use his position of authority against them.

The court was also told that Doyle had shot her sons with an airsoft gun, and would call one son names like “stupid”, “fat c*nt”, “r***rd” and “dope”. The sons were also assaulted on many occasions.

Speaking outside the court today, Maev thanked the gardaí and domestic violence support charity Women’s Aid for their help during the process and described them as being “extremely supportive” to her.

Maev also pleaded with others who may be living in an abusive relationship to come forward to authorities.

“Anyone living in an abuse relationship, please come forward. You will be supported and you will be listened to.”

“Please, please, please come forward. You will get all the support. I hid for a long time because of his job and because of the shame of domestic violence. But please come forward, make the call. Gardaí are brilliant and Women’s Aid are brilliant.”