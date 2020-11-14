#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Trump supporters set to descend on Washington DC for 'Million MAGA March'

Various disparate groups of Trump supporters are planning to attend.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 6:30 AM
16 minutes ago 849 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5265500
The marchers are set to gather from 5pm Irish time.
Image: PA Images
The marchers are set to gather from 5pm Irish time.
The marchers are set to gather from 5pm Irish time.
Image: PA Images

SUPPORTERS OF US President Donald Trump are set to head to Washington DC today for what’s being dubbed as the ‘Million MAGA March’. 

The march is being held by disparate groups of Trump supporters following the President’s electoral defeated to President-elect Joe Biden last week.

Many of those attending the march are parroting Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud with the march also being framed as ‘Stop the Steal DC’ and the ‘March for Trump’.

The march is scheduled to begin at Freedom Plaza at 12 pm local-time (5 pm Irish time) before a march to the Supreme Court two hours later.

Politico reports that Women for America First promoted the March for Trump and that far-right groups including the Proud Boys and the white nationalist group Groypers are also planning to attend.

Left-wing counter-protesters are also believed to be planning the attend in Washington DC today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking to Fox News, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she expected the event to draw a huge crowd.

“I think it’s going to be quite large from what I’m hearing, I don’t have an estimate for you but people want to show up and have their voice heard,” she said.

“This President got more votes than any Republican for president in the history of our country and indeed got more Republican votes than any nominee in history of our party back in 2016. 72 million people love him and want to show up and support him.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie