Trump supporters set to descend on Washington DC for 'Million MAGA March'

The marchers are set to gather from 5pm Irish time.

SUPPORTERS OF US President Donald Trump are set to head to Washington DC today for what’s being dubbed as the ‘Million MAGA March’.

The march is being held by disparate groups of Trump supporters following the President’s electoral defeated to President-elect Joe Biden last week.

Many of those attending the march are parroting Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud with the march also being framed as ‘Stop the Steal DC’ and the ‘March for Trump’.

The march is scheduled to begin at Freedom Plaza at 12 pm local-time (5 pm Irish time) before a march to the Supreme Court two hours later.

Politico reports that Women for America First promoted the March for Trump and that far-right groups including the Proud Boys and the white nationalist group Groypers are also planning to attend.

Left-wing counter-protesters are also believed to be planning the attend in Washington DC today.

Speaking to Fox News, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she expected the event to draw a huge crowd.

“I think it’s going to be quite large from what I’m hearing, I don’t have an estimate for you but people want to show up and have their voice heard,” she said.

“This President got more votes than any Republican for president in the history of our country and indeed got more Republican votes than any nominee in history of our party back in 2016. 72 million people love him and want to show up and support him.”