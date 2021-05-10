Man (20s) left in 'serious' condition after stabbing incident in Cork city

A MAN HAS been hospitalised following a stabbing incident in Cork city this afternoon.

Gardaí received reports of a male stabbing another male in the Magazine Road area of Cork City at approximately 4.15pm.

The injured man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Following the search of a house in the Glasheen Road area of Cork, another man, whose aged is currently unknown, was arrested. A knife has been recovered.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Cork City Garda Station.

Scenes are currently in place at both locations pending technical examinations.

Investigations are ongoing.