#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Man (20s) left in 'serious' condition after stabbing incident in Cork city

Another man has been arrested by gardaí.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 May 2021, 6:02 PM
32 minutes ago 3,380 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5433536
File photo - Magazine Road, Cork City
Image: Google Street View
File photo - Magazine Road, Cork City
File photo - Magazine Road, Cork City
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS been hospitalised following a stabbing incident in Cork city this afternoon. 

Gardaí received reports of a male stabbing another male in the Magazine Road area of Cork City at approximately 4.15pm. 

The injured man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable. 

Following the search of a house in the Glasheen Road area of Cork, another man, whose aged is currently unknown, was arrested. A knife has been recovered. 

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Cork City Garda Station. 

Scenes are currently in place at both locations pending technical examinations. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie