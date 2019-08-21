This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Magdalene Laundry survivor (80) awarded settlement for unpaid work

Mary Cavner worked at the Good Shepherd’s Convent in Co Cork following her father’s death.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 3:19 PM
42 minutes ago 3,229 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4776519
Image: Shutterstock/Di Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Di Studio

AN 80-YEAR-OLD woman who worked in a Magdalene Laundry for six years from the age of 11 has won her battle for compensation. 

Mary Cavner, who now lives in the UK, worked at the Good Shepherd’s Convent in Co Cork following her father’s death. 

Speaking to the BBC previously, Cavner said it was a shock being back in the outside world after leaving the Laundry, adding that “it really does affect you”. 

News of the award was first reported by the Press Association. The amount was granted for unpaid work during her time at the laundry, the news wire service reported.

BBC has reported that the figure awarded is €76,000. 

In February 2013, then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny issued a State apology to the women impacted by the Magdalene Laundries. 

Cavner had applied for the Irish government’s Magdalene Laundries scheme in 2013 on the basis that she had worked at one of the laundries. 

However, she was told the one she worked at didn’t fall under the records, according to her solicitor Chun Wong, who spoke on RTÉ Radio One’s News at One

Cavner then made a complaint to the Irish Ombudsman in 2016. 

She then reapplied under an extended scheme in 2018. 

“It wasn’t until May 2019 that Mary was finally given an award under the extended scheme,” Wong said. 

Wong said that she hopes Cavner’s case will help other women in similar situations. 

“Mary has had a very, very supportive family who have helped her every step of the way. She’s had access to legal representation, which a lot of women don’t have,” she said. 

When asked how Cavner is feeling following the news of the compensation, Wong said “it’s still a bit surreal for her and her family”. 

“It’s been very emotional, the journey … she’s spent longer fighting the Irish government than she had been in the Magdalene Laundry,” she said. 

Wong added that Cavner was “never sure if she would ever see the compensation”. 

“Her fear was always she would die before she got a penny of the money due to her,” she said.

“It’s never been about the money for Mary because no amount of money is ever going to be able to compensate her for the trauma that she went through as a child, but it’s about calling the Irish government to account.”

The Ombudsman has been contacted for comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie