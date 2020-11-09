Quiz: How closely were you watching CNN's magic wall for 2020?

THERE WAS A point late last week when it felt like time had suspended and that the only colours our eyes could process were blue and red.

CNN’s magic wall had had Ireland and the world hypnotised until Joe Biden was eventually declared US President-elect on Saturday. But how much do you actually remember about it?

This Florida bellwether county voted Trump in 2016 but predicted a trend on Tuesday night by going Biden this time around. It contains the city of St. Petersburg. Youtube/CNN Miami-Dade Pinellas County

Seminole County Okaloosa County Conversely, this Indiana county failed to pick the winner in the election for the first time since 1956. What is it called? CNN Pima County Liberty County

Vigo County Santa Clara County Now onto the 2020 biggies, what county contains the city of Atlanta in Georgia? Youtube/CNN Fulton County Gwinnet County

Clarke County Allegheny County In Nevada, which city is located in Washoe County? Youtube/CNN Reno Las Vegas Maricopa County is located in which state? Youtube/CNN Pennsylvania Arizona

Georgia Nevada John King wasn't the only person to man the magic wall. Who is this? Youtube/CNN David Chalian Wolf Blitzer

Phil Mattingly Jake Tapper Winning the state put Joe Biden over the line, but how many electoral votes are there in Pennsylvania? Youtube/CNN 6 16

20 29 Back to those counties, what state are we currently looking at? Youtube/CNN New Jersey Pennsylvania

Georgia Nevada Kalamazoo County is a real place, what state is it in? California Michigan

Wisconsin North Carolina What two states split their electoral votes between congressional districts? Youtube/CNN Nevada and Maine Nebraska and Maine

Nebraska and Nevada Maine and Vermont Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! A Top of the class! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! B Lovely result Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! C 'I'll take it' Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! D You just about scraped it! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! F More watching needed. Share your result: Share