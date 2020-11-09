#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
Quiz: How closely were you watching CNN's magic wall for 2020?

We’re just counting votes.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 9 Nov 2020, 9:30 PM
25 minutes ago 5,240 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5260849

THERE WAS A point late last week when it felt like time had suspended and that the only colours our eyes could process were blue and red. 

CNN’s magic wall had had Ireland and the world hypnotised until Joe Biden was eventually declared US President-elect on Saturday. But how much do you actually remember about it?

This Florida bellwether county voted Trump in 2016 but predicted a trend on Tuesday night by going Biden this time around. It contains the city of St. Petersburg.
Youtube/CNN
Miami-Dade
Pinellas County

Seminole County
Okaloosa County
Conversely, this Indiana county failed to pick the winner in the election for the first time since 1956. What is it called?
CNN
Pima County
Liberty County

Vigo County
Santa Clara County
Now onto the 2020 biggies, what county contains the city of Atlanta in Georgia?
Youtube/CNN
Fulton County
Gwinnet County

Clarke County
Allegheny County
In Nevada, which city is located in Washoe County?
Youtube/CNN
Reno
Las Vegas
Maricopa County is located in which state?
Youtube/CNN
Pennsylvania
Arizona

Georgia
Nevada
John King wasn't the only person to man the magic wall. Who is this?
Youtube/CNN
David Chalian
Wolf Blitzer

Phil Mattingly
Jake Tapper
Winning the state put Joe Biden over the line, but how many electoral votes are there in Pennsylvania?
Youtube/CNN
6
16

20
29
Back to those counties, what state are we currently looking at?
Youtube/CNN
New Jersey
Pennsylvania

Georgia
Nevada
Kalamazoo County is a real place, what state is it in?
California
Michigan

Wisconsin
North Carolina
What two states split their electoral votes between congressional districts?
Youtube/CNN
Nevada and Maine
Nebraska and Maine

Nebraska and Nevada
Maine and Vermont
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
More watching needed.
Share your result:

