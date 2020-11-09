Quiz: How closely were you watching CNN's magic wall for 2020?

THERE WAS A point late last week when it felt like time had suspended and that the only colours our eyes could process were blue and red.
CNN’s magic wall had had Ireland and the world hypnotised until Joe Biden was eventually declared US President-elect on Saturday. But how much do you actually remember about it?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)