THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a product recall for certain batches of Magnum Almond 3-packs over the possible presence of plastic and metal pieces.

The FSAI issued the alert today, for batches L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341, L3342 with a best before date of ‘end: 12/2025′.

Retailers stocking these batches are required to to remove the implicated products from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers who may have already bought one of the batches are advised not to the eat the ice creams.

The affected products originated in the United Kingdom.