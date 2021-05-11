Five people due in court this morning following a disturbance in Cork city

FIVE PEOPLE WILL appear in court later this morning charged in connection with a disturbance in Cork last weekend.

The five were among nine people arrested after a shot was fired in an attack on a house in the Mahon area of the city on Sunday.

Armed and unarmed gardaí flooded Ravensdale Close in the southside suburb after a large group of masked people took part in the disturbance shortly after 5 pm.

Now five people, one woman and four men are due before Cork District Court charged in connection with the violent incident.

It is believed the Sunday evening incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two groups in the city centre around Mahon and Rochestown.

Gardaí had already launched a crackdown on the warring groups and five people were arrested on April 29 when a shot was allegedly fired at gardaí as they executed a search warrant on a property in Rochestown.

Armed Support Unit gardaí, dressed in full tactical gear, carried out several searches of properties overnight.

This will bring to seven the number of people charged in connection with Sunday evening clashes.

