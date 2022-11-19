Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 19 November 2022
47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran crackdown, according to new toll

Iran has been gripped by protests that erupted over Mahsa Amini’s death on 16 September.

1 hour ago 2,189 Views 3 Comments
Iranian protesters clash with security forces
Iranian protesters clash with security forces
Image: ABACA/PA Images

IRANIAN SECURITY FORCES have killed at least 378 people – including 47 children – in a crackdown on protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, according to an updated death toll from a human rights group.

The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over Amini’s death on 16 September, three days after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

The protests were fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution.

“At least 378 protesters, including 47 children, have been killed by the oppressive forces since September 16,” Iran Human Rights director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam told AFP.

The figure represents an increase of 36 since the Norway-based group issued its previous toll on Wednesday.

It includes at least 123 people killed in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, on Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan, 40 in both Kurdistan and Tehran provinces and 39 in West Azerbaijan province.

Iran Human Rights warned that the regime had been mounting a “campaign of spreading lies” ahead of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council next week.

“They have two goals by attributing the killing of the protesters to terrorist groups like Daesh,” Amiry-Moghaddam said, referring to the Islamic State group.

“They want to use it as an excuse for more widespread use of live ammunition,” he told AFP.

“And they also want to influence countries in the UN Human Rights Council who will gather on November 25 in a special session considering establishing an independent investigation and accountability mechanism” over the crackdown in Iran, he added.

© AFP 2022

