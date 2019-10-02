This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mail on Sunday to 'vigorously' defend legal action launched by Meghan Markle over private letter

Prince Harry criticised the British tabloid media yesterday, setting out his fears for his wife following a “relentless” campaign against her.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 6,805 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4833238
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Tembisa township near Johannesburg on the last day day of their tour in Africa.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Tembisa township near Johannesburg on the last day day of their tour in Africa.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Tembisa township near Johannesburg on the last day day of their tour in Africa.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

THE MAIL ON Sunday newspaper has said it plans to “vigorously” defend the legal action taken against it by Meghan Markle over an allegation it unlawfully published one of her private letters to her father.

Law firm Schillings, representing the Duchess of Sussex, said she had filed a High Court claim against the paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers over the alleged misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

A spokeswoman for the firm claimed the “intrusive” publication of the letter was part of the media group’s campaign to write “false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband”.

In a lengthy and highly personal statement published on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official website yesterday, Harry said the royal couple had been driven to take legal action after “painful” impact of “relentless propaganda” against his wife from the British tabloid press.

A Mail on Sunday spokesman said: “The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously.

Specifically, we categorically deny that the duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.
 “I lost my mother”

In yesterday’s statement, Harry said he and Meghan believed in “media freedom and objective, truthful reporting” as a “cornerstone of democracy”. 

Referencing press coverage of his mother Princess Diana, the duke said his “deepest fear is history repeating itself”.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Addressing readers, he added:

Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.

royal-visit-to-africa-day-three The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie Source: PA Wire/PA Images

In February, the Mail on Sunday published extracts of Meghan’s handwritten letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

A spokeswoman for law firm Schillings claimed the “intrusive” publication of the letter was part of Associated Newspaper’s campaign to write “false and deliberately derogatory stories about” Meghan, “as well as her husband”.

Harry explained that the alleged unlawful publication of the private letter was done in “an intentionally destructive manner” to “manipulate” readers.

He claimed readers were misled by “strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie