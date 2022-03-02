#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 2 March 2022
Here are the main points to know on the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine

Russian airborne troops landed in Ukraine’s second-largest city last night sparking immediate and “ongoing” fighting.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM
A Donetsk resident walks media through his home damaged in heavy shelling.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CONFLICT IN Ukraine has entered its seventh day, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow wanted to “erase” his country.

Putin last Thursday ordered troops to invade Ukraine and since then hundreds of Ukrainian civilians including children have been reported as killed.

Overnight,  the Russian army said it had taken control of the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine while Ukrainian forces said they clashed with Russian paratroopers who landed in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

The first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border yesterday but brought no results.

Here are the main points to know today:

  • Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight. 
  • In Kherson on the Black Sea, Russian forces took control of the railway station and the port overnight, city mayor Igor Kolykhayev was quoted by local media.
  • The European Commission this morning set out its proposal for EU member states to let Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion stay and work in the bloc for an initial two years. The plan is to be put to EU interior ministers meeting tomorrow and has to be agreed by a majority of at least 15 member states.
  • The UN General Assembly is poised to vote today on whether it will vigorously deplore Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand Moscow withdraw troops immediately.
  • US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a “dictator” in his keynote annual State of the Union address last night. Biden also announced that Russian aircraft will be banned from US airspace.
  • Apple announced it has stopped selling iPhones and other popular products in Russia in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Adam Daly
