McGuinness' Auschwitz comments reveal Fine Gael 'panic and desperation' – Sinn Féin

FINE GAEL MEP Mairead McGuinness’ remarks about a recent trip to Auschwitz highlighting the importance of voters being careful with democracy and how they cast their ballot have been blasted as “desperation” by Sinn Féin.

It comes as parties scramble to make their final pitch to voters ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Cavan earlier this week, the European parliament Vice President reportedly said that a speech she gave outside the Nazi death camp in Poland brought home the importance of being “very careful” with democracy.

The comments came amid the recent surge in poll support for Sinn Féin but McGuinness told reporters that she wasn’t referring to any particular political party when she made the remarks.

“I’m not sure who these comments refer to, but Fine Gael are clearly in a state of panic and desperation if this is the kind of stuff they are resorting to,” a Sinn Féin spokesperson said.

Our democracy is of paramount importance and on Saturday people will have the opportunity to cast their judgement on Fine Gael’s abysmal record in office.

A spokesperson for Fine Gael said it was not surprised that Sinn Féin was trying to “manufacture distractions” and called on the party to explain why a van canvassing for its candidate in the Cavan/Monaghan constituency, Pauline Tully, was filmed loudly playing a pro-IRA song.

Instead of attempting to manufacture distractions, Sinn Fein should explain why their candidate was playing pro-IRA anthems just after the party was forced to address its disgusting treatment of the Quinn family after the murder of Paul Quinn.

It comes after a vehicle emblazoned with the Sinn Féin logo and “Tully” played a Wolfe Tones song featuring the lyrics ”ooh ah, up the Ra” while canvassing in Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media and featured on The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster.

TheJournal.ie has asked Sinn Féin if they have any comment on the incident.

Today is the last day of campaignging in the general election ahead of polling stations opening at 7am tomorrow morning.

Fine Gael is also locked in a last minute squabble with Fianna Fáil over a report in the Irish Independent which said that Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman, Jim O’Callaghan, was hired to act in a defamation case by former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

Canvassing in Ennis, Co Clare, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said to RTÉ News that it is “further proof to me that Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are just itching to get into bed together”.

However, O’Callaghan said it would be a breach of the barrister’s code of conduct to refuse to represent someone legally because of their politics.

The Council of the Bar also released a statement saying it is the duty of barristers to be independent and free from any influence.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin canvassed in the Turners Cross area of Cork where he grew up and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald appealled to voters in her home area of Cabra in Dublin.

Labour’s health spokesperson Alan Kelly said health has been the forgotten issue of the campaign and Fine Gael has “nothing done to tackle this persistent and unrelenting issue.”