This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mairead McGuinness says some of Nigel Farage's colleagues agreed with her cutting him off

The Fine Gael MEP turned off Farage’s mic mid-sentence in the European Parliament during the week.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 7:30 AM
56 minutes ago 6,691 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987657

a28b5f8a-1a31-4283-89c8-fe63559be0c4 File photos of Nigel Farage and Mairead McGuinness. Source: PA Images

THE FINE GAEL MEP who went viral after cutting off Nigel Farage’s microphone in the European Parliament has said some of his colleagues disagreed with his actions.

Mairead McGuinness, who is First Vice-President of the European Parliament, turned off Farage’s mic mid-sentence during a speech about Britain leaving the EU on Wednesday, for disobeying parliament rules by waving a Union flag.

In the clip McGuinness can be heard saying: “Please sit down, resume your seats, put your flags away, you’re leaving.

“And take them with you if you’re leaving now. Goodbye.”

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The video immediately went viral on social media with both criticism and praise for McGuinness, who said she was duty bound by the rules of the chamber to cut off the Brexit Party leader.

“The reason I cut the mic off was to stop a circus, it’s a parliament, not a circus,” she said.

“Politics is a serious business and Nigel Farage has used the platform of our parliament to destroy the European Union.

“If by doing what I did reinforces the dignity of the parliament, that’s my job.

“I would say that afterwards, some of the people in his grouping came over and said that they disliked what he did and that he did it.

“When you’re not in the chamber it can be hard to judge the moment, but I have to judge the moment carefully, and we have a rule in the house that no flags are to be shown except the two behind the podium, and the president insists on that, and I’m under orders.”

Not the last of Farage 

On whether she would miss Farage in the parliament, McGuinness said Europe should be worried that this is not the end of Farage.

“I don’t think I’ve seen the back of him. Because I think he’s going to continue, just not in the European Parliament,” she said. 

“If you listen to what Nigel Farage says, he’s not going to stop now, he’s not retiring, he’s going to keep going not just in the UK but right throughout the European Union, so the challenge we face might be greater from a European perspective.

“I’m sure Nigel doesn’t care whether I miss him or not. On the wider level I think we’ll miss the UK colleagues hugely, particularly those who are from the pro-European parties.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie