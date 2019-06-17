'It's no longer my story of shame': Majella Moynihan 'overwhelmed' by reaction to documentary

A FORGER GARDA who has said she faced disciplinary action after becoming pregnant in the 1980s has said she is overwhelmed by the reaction to her story.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Documentary on One Majella Moynihan said she was interrogated and faced dismissal from An Garda Síochána for having pre-marital sex with another garda. She said she felt pressured by the force into giving her baby David up for adoption.

Both Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan have since issued apologies to Moynihan. Flanagan said the former garda “faced an appalling ordeal at a time in Ireland that was sadly too often characterised by stigma and intolerance”.

Speaking to RTÉ, Moynihan said she welcomed their public apologies, but said she felt they should have gone to her first with a personal apology.

“I’ve heard from nobody,” she said.

She also said the response to her story has been “phenomenal”.

“I knew it was a big story, but I didn’t think it would get the coverage it has got. I’m overjoyed,” she said.

“I kept it secret for so many years, because I had so much shame, and now it’s no longer my story of shame, it’s their shame. And I feel so vindicated.”

She said she hopes that her story will help to empower other women who have been in similar situations to come out and tell their own stories.