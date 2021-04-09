#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

'Major fire' in Cork city as people advised to avoid the area

The fire is ongoing on the north side of the city.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 9 Apr 2021, 10:14 PM
53 minutes ago 15,063 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5405717

fire cork Firefighters in Cork this evening. Source: Cork City Fire Brigade

FIREFIGHTERS IN CORK are battling a “major fire” on the north side of the city. 

The fire is located in Churchfield, off John F Connolly Road. 

Cork City Fire Brigade has advised people to avoid the area as crews battle the fire. 

Firefighters are using foam in an attempt to extinguish the fire. People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Fire crews from Anglesea street and Ballyvolane, along with a water tanker, are dealing with the flames.

AA Roadwatch said traffic is slow both ways on Mount Agnes Road and motorists are advised to take extra care in the area as the heavy smoke may affect visibility. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie