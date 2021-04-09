'Major fire' in Cork city as people advised to avoid the area

Firefighters in Cork this evening. Source: Cork City Fire Brigade

FIREFIGHTERS IN CORK are battling a “major fire” on the north side of the city.

The fire is located in Churchfield, off John F Connolly Road.

Cork City Fire Brigade has advised people to avoid the area as crews battle the fire.

Firefighters are using foam in an attempt to extinguish the fire. People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Update:



Crews are still battling a major fire in the Churchfield, John F Connolly Road area.



Firefighters are using Foam through branches and our foam cannon trailer in an attempt to extinguish the fire.



Please avoid the area as crews make the scene safe pic.twitter.com/13zEbSTveE — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 9, 2021

Fire crews from Anglesea street and Ballyvolane, along with a water tanker, are dealing with the flames.

AA Roadwatch said traffic is slow both ways on Mount Agnes Road and motorists are advised to take extra care in the area as the heavy smoke may affect visibility.