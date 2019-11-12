Major power cut leaves 35,000 without power in north Dublin

OVER 35,000 PEOPLE have been left without power in North Dublin.

The ESB Powercheck map says that 35,081 customers in Finglas have no electricity since 7.30pm. It estimates that the power will return shortly.

“We have a large fault in the Dublin 15 and surrounding areas. We are working on repairing as quickly as possible,” ESB Networks said.

Other smaller outages are in the following areas: Balbriggan (199), Malahide (39), Pelletstown (24) Mount Merrion (151).

ESB Networks apologised for the inconvenience.