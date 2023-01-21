Majority of Scottish people in favour of independence, poll finds

A UK POLL carried out amid a row over Westminster stepping in to block reforms of the gender recognition process in Scotland has found a majority in favour of independence.

Research by Find Out Now for The National suggested that 54% backed Scotland leaving the UK, with 46% in favour of remaining.

Those were the totals when those who said they did not know were excluded from the research, which was carried out between 11 and 18 January.

On Monday, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced he would make a Section 35 order with a never-before-used section of the Scotland Act to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent, despite being passed by in Scottish devolved parliament last month.

Commenting on the poll, SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “It’s clear people in Scotland have had enough of opposition parties’ Trump-like denial of Scottish democracy and the damage caused by ever-tightening Westminster control.

“Both Labour and the Tories are now hard Brexit parties, committed to keeping Scotland out of both the EU and the huge single market which means the economy and living standards are being hit hard.

“Westminster is undermining both the Scottish Parliament and our economy, which is why more and more people believe it is right that decisions about Scotland should be made by the people who live here so that we can build a fairer and more prosperous independent country.”