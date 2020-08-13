This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 August, 2020
Dubliners urged to 'make a day of it' and sample the attractions of the city centre again

Dublin City Council has begun a campaign aimed at supporting hospitality and retail sectors in the city.

By Sean Murray Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 8:53 AM
Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 8:53 AM
File photo. Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/Leonid Andronov
Image: Shutterstock/Leonid Andronov

A NEW CAMPAIGN is urging Dubliners to return to the city centre to visit attractions and sample the restaurants, cafes and shops that have re-opened since restrictions were lifted.

Dublin City Council has launched the “make a day of it” campaign aimed at stimulating economic activity in the local tourism, retail and hospitality sectors.

It comes amid an extremely tough few months for many industries as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

According to CSO statistics, more than three in five enterprises in accommodation and food services had ceased trading either temporarily or permanently by June 2020.

A Fáilte Ireland survey, however, has said two-thirds of businesses in the tourism sector plan to re-open in 2020, and most of them indicated they planned to re-open last month.

With “make a day of it”, suggested itineraries for museums, galleries and restaurants to visit have been provided

Some of the attractions featured are the Hugh Lane Gallery, GAA Museum, Dublin Castle and the Little Museum of Dublin. 

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said the city has so much to offer “yet all the tourists who come here get to see more of it than we do”. 

She added: “My message to all Dubliners is get out, enjoy your city, visit some of the great attractions you never get a chance to visit during normal times, and Make A Day Of It while you’re at it.”

The campaign is being run on bus shelters, digi-panels, metropoles and online. 

Read next:

