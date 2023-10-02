'Make Britain grow again': Liz Truss takes up Trump trademark at Tory conference

FORMER UK PRIME Minister Liz Truss today spoke at the Tory Party conference, this time with a new slogan reminiscent of a conservative politician across the pond.

Truss hit out at Tory critics, saying that “Government is too big, taxes are too high and we are spending too much”.

“Make Britain grow again”, the line with which she signed off her speech, is almost identical to former US President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ catchphrase.

Truss called on party members to “be prepared to make conservative arguments again”.

“Let’s stop taxing and banning things. Let’s instead build things and make things. Let’s be prepared to make conservative arguments again, even if it’s unpopular, even if it’s difficult. I want everybody in this room to unleash their inner conservative.

“And finally, my friends let’s make Britain grow again.”She also said the Government should push ahead with exploiting the UK’s oil and gas reserves.

Pointing to the US experience with fracking for shale gas which has lowered bills and said “we can learn those lessons here in the UK”.

Truss told a Tory conference fringe event: “We are sitting on 50 years worth of sustainable gas.

“Can you imagine, if we unleash that, what that will mean for households, what that will mean for businesses.

“We can see from the United States that their energy bills are half what our energy bills are here.”

Earlier, there were cheers in the room when Tory members were reminded how Liz Truss was elected by them – unlike Rishi Sunak.