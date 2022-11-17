Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Malahide pubs face licence challenge over 'nuisance’ outdoor serving

The case is listed again for mention on 8 December.

1 hour ago 8,861 Views 0 Comments
New Street in Malahide
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A GROUP OF neighbours have objected to three Malahide pub licences claiming outdoor serving causes a noise nuisance and “obstruction and intimidation by intoxicated people”.

The challenges by three locals have been brought to the Dublin District Court licensing list against the Gilbert & Wright, Gibney’s and Fowler’s pubs on New Street in the heart of the north Co Dublin village.

Judge Marie Quirke granted an adjournment to allow discussions between them and the pubs’ lawyers.

Neighbours Mary Lynch and Nicola Byrne from Old Street and Majella Dunne, New Street, in Malahide, have jointly lodged objections.

They claim there is a persistent nuisance on account of the serving of alcohol on a public road and other places outside the boundaries of licensed premises without supervision or oversight.

They have alleged that it created a direct nuisance outside these pubs, adversely affecting residents and the public due to noise, obstruction and intimidation by intoxicated people.

They have asked that alcohol service be limited to within the boundaries of licensed premises and for oversight and supervision to ensure orderly behaviour.

According to their statement of objections, they also want gardaí and the local authority to keep records of complaints and to liaise with affected residents.

Constance Cassidy SC (with Niki Andrews BL), representing the three pubs, told Judge Quirke she was seeking clarification on whether the three women were acting on behalf of themselves or a properly constituted association. Apart from being furnished with photos, she said she still needed to receive particulars of their objections, which were then handed over in court.

The three neighbours confirmed they were acting on their own behalf and agreed to meet with the defendants next week.

Judge Quirke said that was an opportunity to resolve the matter; otherwise, the court would allocate a hearing date when the case is listed again for mention on 8 December.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Tom Tuite

