#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

Malcolm X's family demand new murder investigation following allegations of FBI involvement

The iconic black activist was shot dead in New York 55 years ago yesterday.

By AFP Monday 22 Feb 2021, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 3,572 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5361635
Malcolm X in March 1964.
Image: Wikimedia
Malcolm X in March 1964.
Malcolm X in March 1964.
Image: Wikimedia

THE DAUGHTERS OF prominent black activist Malcolm X have called to reopen the investigation into his murder in light of new testimony implicating the New York police and the FBI.

“Any evidence that provides greatest insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, during a press conference yesterday. 

Considered alongside Martin Luther King Jr as one the most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X was an outspoken Muslim advocate of black rights, although critics said he preached racism and violence.

He was gunned down during a public speaking appearance in New York in February 1965.

When contacted Sunday by AFP, a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney said the office’s “review” of the case is “active and ongoing.”

During the press conference, a letter written by former New York police officer Raymond Wood, now deceased, was read out, in which he accused the NYPD and FBI of being complicit in the killing.

According to his cousin, Wood, who was black and worked as an undercover operative, claimed to have approached Malcolm X’s entourage on orders from his higher-ups.

Wood said he set up two of the activist’s bodyguards, who were arrested only a few days before the murder.

On 21 February, 1965 — 55 years ago to the day — El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, Malcolm X’s Muslim name, sans the two bodyguards, was shot dead by three gunmen as he prepared to give a speech in the Audubon Ballroom, a theatre in Harlem, in the north of Manhattan.

Wood, who did not want his testimony to become public until after his death, maintained that the New York police department and the FBI kept certain aspects of the case secret.

author-delivers-new-evidence-of-malcom-xs-assassination Former police officer Ray Wood holds a copy of his book at yesterday's press conference. Source: Brian Branch Price/PA Images

In February 2020, after the Netflix release of the docuseries “Who Killed Malcolm X?”, Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance asked his teams to review the case in order to determine whether or not the investigation should be reopened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When contacted yesterday, the New York police said it had released “all available records relevant to that case” to the DA’s office.

The NYPD “remains committed to assist with that review in any way,” a spokesperson said.

The FBI’s New York office did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie