Another person charged in connection with murder of Tristan Sherry at Blanchardstown restaurant

ANOTHER PERSON IS due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of Tristan Sherry at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Two men were killed after an attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, with suspected gunman Sherry, aged 26, fatally assaulted in the restaurant.

Jason Hennessy Snr, was shot multiple times in the initial attack and died from his injuries on 4 January. This has prompted a second murder investigation.

Two males were arrested yesterday morning in connection with the murder of Sherry.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda Stations in West Dublin.

One of the males arrested yesterday has now been charged by gardaí.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am today.

The second male arrested yesterday, a juvenile, has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of other people are before the courts and charged in connection with the incident.