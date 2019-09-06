A MALE MODEL accused of having €1.2 million in alleged crime proceeds is to stand trial on money laundering charges.

Mark Andrew Adams (39), with an address at Castleheath, Malahide, Dublin, was arrested this morning and charged with four offences under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

The lone parent, who once appeared in a Garda TV ad as part of a drink-drive awareness campaign, appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court this afternoon.

Bail was set at €11,000 and Adams must abide by strict conditions, Judge Walsh ordered, adding that he faced “particularly serious charges”.

It is alleged he had in his possession various sums of money which are alleged to have been proceeds of criminal conduct, amounting to approximately €1,186,900, over a five-year period.

It was alleged Adams had €582,045 on 11 September 2015 at Dublin Airport. He faces another charge that from 13 January 2014 to 18 August 2018 at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport, he handled or transferred €227,136 in proceeds.

It is alleged from 16 January to 23 July 2018 at Bank of Ireland, Credit Card Centre, Mayor Street Lower in the IFSC in Dublin, he had €78,990 in his possession, and that from 1 January 2013 to 28 March 2017 at Permanent TSB, Malahide, he handled €298,280, allegedly proceeds of criminal conduct.

Adams, who is currently unemployed, has not yet indicated how he will plead, and he remained silent during the hearing. His court appearance follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Detective Garda Tom Victory told Judge Michael Walsh the accused was arrested at Chancery Street in Dublin city centre this morning and brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

Adams had nothing to say in reply to the charges, Victory said.

He received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed and there was consent to Adams being returned for trial for the offences as charged, he said.

The case is to go before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, the judge noted.

Bail conditions

There was also consent to the accused being sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea should that arise.

Defence solicitor Danny Nolan told the court his client was applying for bail and the judge noted there was no Garda objection subject to a number of conditions being imposed.

Victory said the accused’s passport was out of date since April and he was aware Adams also had an EU travel card valid until 2021. He asked that both would be surrendered as part of the bail terms.

The solicitor said Adams had already surrendered his passport to gardaí and the travel card was in his sister-in-law’s possession, but it would be handed over to gardaí.

Bail was set in his own bond of €1,000 in cash and the judge required approval of an independent surety, in the sum of €10,000, of which half must be lodged in court.

Judge Walsh ordered the accused to reside at his current address with his mother and to sign on three days a week at Malahide Garda Station.

He told Adams he cannot apply for new travel documentation and that he had to provide gardaí with his mobile phone number, and be contactable 24 hours a day.

Adams was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms. He will face his next hearing on 13 September. A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the DPP.

Legal aid was granted to Adams, a father-of-one, after the court was furnished with a statement of his means and the judge noted there was no Garda objection.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.