Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Germany suspends military operations in United Nations Mali mission

The Irish Army Ranger Wing will end its participation with German troops in Mali in September.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 12 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM
17 minutes ago 1,076 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5839448
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht speaking to troops.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht speaking to troops.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht speaking to troops.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GERMANY HAS ANNOUNCED that it has immediately suspended its involvement in the Mali MINUSMA United Nations mission in a dispute with the Malian Government. 

Christine Lambrecht, the German Defence Minister, criticised the Malian Government in a tweet this morning after the African state refused access to its airspace. 

Germany along with other States, including Ireland, have deployed troops as part of a mission to counter Jihadist groups in the war ravaged West African country. 

The detachment of the Irish Army Ranger Wing (ARW) is embedded with the German Bundeswehr military and are conducting special forces reconnaissance missions in the north of the country. 

The ARW are set to end their involvement with MINUSMA in September and return home.

arw mali A member of the Army Ranger Wing in Mali. Source: Irish Defence Forces

It is understood Germany was examining the possibility of extending it’s involvement but that now appears to be in doubt. 

The political and security situation in Mali has worsened in recent months as a military Junta took control. Concerns have been expressed that Russian Wagner Group mercenaries are also operating in the country in conjunction with the Malian Government. 

In a tweet Lambrecht strongly criticised the Malian Defence Minister Colonel Sadio Camara. 

“Again those in power in Mali have not allowed the UN MINUSMA mission access to its airspace. A planned rotation of personnel is therefore not possible. That has effects on our engagement, given that the security of our soldiers has the highest priority.

“Camara’s actions speak a different language to his words. Therefore we must take measures and will halt the operations of our reconnaissance forces and CH-53 (military heavy lift helicopter) transport flights until further notice,” Lambrecht said. 

The Irish Government decided to reduce the number of troops to a European Union Training Mission (EUTM) in July. Involvement in EUTM is under review. 

Irish troops were training local forces but Minister Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence had previously said in the Dáil that Ireland was monitoring the deteriorating situation in the country. 

It is understood Irish soldiers are instructing trainee local police at present but that those activities have slowed dramatically in recent months.

To gauge the impact on Irish operations in Mali statements have been requested from the Department of Defence and the Department of Foreign Affairs. 

The UN mission MINUSMA (Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali) was established in April 2013, following the country’s violent Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

Despite military help from France and the UN, Mali’s government is struggling to quell violence that began in the north of the country, sparked by radical Islamist and Tuareg groups.

At the time, the Malian Army became ill-equipped to fight insurgents, and factions in the army staged a military coup in March 2012.

A deal between different groups was eventually brokered in Burkina Faso, before the establishment of MINUSMA and the deployment of UN peacekeepers in July 2013.

But violence subsequently spread to central Mali, after a predominantly Fulani jihadist group led by preacher Amadou Koufa emerged in 2015.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie