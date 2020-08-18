This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops

Earlier, soldiers in the garrison town of Kati took up arms and detained senior military officers.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 9:49 PM
43 minutes ago 2,385 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5179391
Image: Mohamed Salaha/AP
Image: Mohamed Salaha/AP

MUTINOUS SOLDIERS HAVE detained Mali’s president and prime minister after surrounding a residence and firing into the air in an apparent coup attempt after several months of demonstrations calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s ouster.

There was no immediate comment from the soldiers, who hail from the very same military barracks in Kati where an earlier coup originated more than eight years ago.

A regional official confirmed that the president and prime minister had been detained this evening.

The dramatic escalation capped off a day of political chaos in Mali, where the UN and former coloniser France have spent more than seven years trying to stabilise the country since the 2012 coup allowed an Islamic insurgency to take hold in the West African nation.

The unrest had kicked off in the garrison town of Kati, where mutinous soldiers took weapons from the armoury at the barracks, and then detained senior military officers.

Anti-government protesters cheered the soldiers’ actions, some even setting fire to a building that belongs to Mali’s justice minister in the capital.

Prime Minister Boubou Cisse had urged the soldiers to put down their arms.

“There is no problem whose solution cannot be found through dialogue,” he said in a communique.

Earlier in the day, government workers fled their offices as armed men began detaining officials including the country’s finance minister Abdoulaye Daffe.

It was a dramatic change of fate for Keita, who has tried to meet the protesters’ demands through a series of concessions since the demonstrations began in June.

Keita, who has broad support from former coloniser France and other Western allies, first came to power in 2013 when he won more than 77% of the vote in a democratic election.

Today’s developments were immediately condemned by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS that had been mediating Mali’s political crisis.

France and the United States also strongly criticised the moves.

“The US is opposed to all unconstitutional changes of government whether in the streets or by security forces,” tweeted J Peter Pham, the State Department’s special envoy for the Sahel region.

It was a troubling repeat of the events leading up to the 2012 coup, which ultimately unleashed years of chaos in Mali when the ensuing power vacuum allowed Islamic extremists to seize control of northern towns.

Ultimately a French-led military operation ousted the jihadists but they merely regrouped and then expanded their reach during Keita’s presidency into central Mali.

A similar mutiny erupted at the Kati military camp on 21 March 2012 as rank-and-file soldiers began rioting and then broke into the camp’s armoury.

After grabbing weapons they later headed for the seat of government, led by then Captain Amadou Haya Sanogo.

Capt Sanogo was later forced to hand over power to a civilian transitional government that then organised the election Keita won.

The current president has faced growing criticism of how his government has handled the relentless Islamic insurgency engulfing the country once praised as a model of democracy in the region.

The military faced a wave of particularly deadly attacks in the north last year, prompting the government to close its most vulnerable outposts as part of a reorganisation aimed at stemming the losses.

Regional mediators have urged Keita to share power in a unity government but those overtures were swiftly rejected by opposition leaders who said they would not stop short of Keita’s ouster.

Press Association

