This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pub crawls and happy hours to be banned in parts of holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza

Fines for offences will range from €6,000 to €600,000.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jan 2020, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 8,370 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4970117
A view of Punta Ballena, the main club strip in Magaluf, Majorca, Spain.
Image: Nick Ansell/PA Images
A view of Punta Ballena, the main club strip in Magaluf, Majorca, Spain.
A view of Punta Ballena, the main club strip in Magaluf, Majorca, Spain.
Image: Nick Ansell/PA Images

AUTHORITIES IN SPAIN’S Balearic Islands are clamping down on binge-drinking tourism in three hotspots, introducing what they claim is the first law of its kind in Europe.

The islands’ regional government has passed a law prohibiting the organisation and promotion of pub crawls and publicity promoting alcohol sales by means of “open bars” and “happy hours”.

It also prohibited the practice of jumping from hotel balconies into swimming pools — popularly known as balconing — throughout the Mediterranean islands.

The practice has led to many injuries and several deaths. Those caught taking part in the activity will be obliged to leave their hotel and may face fines.

The legislation will apply to a long stretch of the capital, Palma, as well as the Magaluf area on Majorca, and the West End area of Ibiza, initially for the next five years.

Majorca and Ibiza are two of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, and their nightclub-filled beachfront promenades are particularly popular with young people from Ireland as well Britain and Germany.

The regional government said the law is a novelty in Europe and that it is aimed at improving the quality of tourism on the islands and the well being of both tourists and residents.

The regulation bans alcohol-selling machines, and shops selling alcohol must close between 8.30pm and 7am in the areas.

It freezes new licences for so-called “party boats” and forbids them from taking on or offloading revellers in the three areas.

The legislation envisages fines ranging from €6,000 to €600,000.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie