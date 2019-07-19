Man (19) dies after crash between motorbike and car in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Mallow involving a car and a motorcycle yesterday evening.

The crash occurred at 7.30pm last night at Knockane, Ballyclough.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to place.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 70s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed as forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled the road at the time of the collision to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 – 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.