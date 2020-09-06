Nearly 500 fireworks seized by gardaí as part of searches in Cork

NEARLY 500 FIREWORKS were seized by gardaí during searches on Friday evening in Cork.

Over the course of separate searches of two houses in Mallow, gardaí found weapons, fireworks and suspected drugs.

As part of the first search, gardaí seized 490 fireworks, an airsoft replica handgun and pepper spray. They also found a tazer, which had been disguised as a mobile phone, as well as a machete.

Small quantities of what appeared to be cocaine were also discovered, along with cannabis herb and diazepam. A set of weighing scales and €400 in cash was also seized.

The second search also revealed a legally-held rife, as well as ammunition and five airsoft replica firearms.

Gardaí believe that some the latter may break legal requirements on muzzle energy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Cannabis herb and €1750 in cash were also seized.

It’s expected that all of the weapons will be sent for ballistic examination, while the suspected drugs will be forensically analysed.

Gardaí have not made any arrests but a spokesperson said that they were “following a definite line of enquiry”.