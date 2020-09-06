This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nearly 500 fireworks seized by gardaí as part of searches in Cork

Weapons and suspected drugs were also seized by gardaí in Mallow.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 4:00 PM
8 minutes ago 486 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5197120
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

NEARLY 500 FIREWORKS were seized by gardaí during searches on Friday evening in Cork. 

Over the course of separate searches of two houses in Mallow, gardaí found weapons, fireworks and suspected drugs. 

As part of the first search, gardaí seized 490 fireworks, an airsoft replica handgun and pepper spray. They also found a tazer, which had been disguised as a mobile phone, as well as a machete. 

Small quantities of what appeared to be cocaine were also discovered, along with cannabis herb and diazepam. A set of weighing scales and €400 in cash was also seized. 

The second search also revealed a legally-held rife, as well as ammunition and five airsoft replica firearms.

Gardaí believe that some the latter may break legal requirements on muzzle energy. 

Cannabis herb and €1750 in cash were also seized. 

It’s expected that all of the weapons will be sent for ballistic examination, while the suspected drugs will be forensically analysed. 

Gardaí have not made any arrests but a spokesperson said that they were “following a definite line of enquiry”. 

