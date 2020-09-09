This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Motorcyclist (30s) dies in Cork road crash

The incident happened in the townland of Dromahane this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 8:21 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a road crash in the townland of Dromahane on Glantane Road in Mallow, Cork, this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to attend the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at around 3.40pm today. 

The motorcyclist was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The man driving the van, who’s in his 50s, was treated for shock at the scene. 

The road remains closed this evening pending an investigation by garda forensic collision investigations. 

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly from road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 314 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Sean Murray
