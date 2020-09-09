Motorcyclist (30s) dies in Cork road crash

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a road crash in the townland of Dromahane on Glantane Road in Mallow, Cork, this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to attend the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at around 3.40pm today.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The man driving the van, who’s in his 50s, was treated for shock at the scene.

The road remains closed this evening pending an investigation by garda forensic collision investigations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly from road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 314 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.