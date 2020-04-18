This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maltese Prime Minister says he is under investigation following death of five migrants

Five people died and seven others went missing while their boat was in distress off Malta’s coast this week.

By AFP Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 8:39 PM
1 hour ago 14,794 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078016
Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela
Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

MALTA’S PRIME MINISTER Robert Abela says he is under investigation for his role in the death of at least five migrants who tried to sail from Libya to Italy.

Monitors of Mediterranean crossings said five people died and seven others went missing while their boat was in distress off Malta’s coast this week.

The boat was reportedly carrying around 55 people. It eventually returned to Libya under disputed circumstances after being spotted by a fishing boat.

On Thursday, Malta’s Repubblika civil rights organisation filed two police reports alleging criminal inaction on the part of Abela and Maltese armed forces commander Jeffrey Curmi.

Its second report was filed against 11 crew members of a Maltese patrol boat who allegedly cut the cables of the migrant dinghy’s motor.

The prime minister said in a television address last night that he had volunteered to cooperate with the police investigation.

“I was informed that, because of the nature of the accusations, the police have asked a magistrate to launch an enquiry into the armed forces officials and myself,” Abela said.

Investigators would probe “the homicide … of several irregular migrants at sea”, he added.

“The charge for homicide carries with it a life sentence,” the Maltese premier said.

Maltese police reports are automatically investigated. Criminal proceedings can then be launched depending on how much evidence is found.

Both Malta and Italy have closed their ports to migrants, citing the threat of the novel coronavirus.

The Mediterranean representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said “several grey areas remain about what exactly happened”.

“But for sure, lives could have been saved, the rescue should not have been delayed, those ‘rescued’ should not have been returned to #Libya & now need to be rescued from serious risks to their life,” UNHCR special envoy Vincent Cochetel tweeted.

Abela said he had acted in Malta’s national interest by protecting its citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.

“My conscience is clear because we have done everything in our power to protect our people and all those who live in this country,” he said.

Abela insisted that Maltese ports would remain closed until the pandemic subsides.

“In a health emergency, this country is not a safe port for migrants,” he said.

© – AFP 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie