Man (20) re-arrested over attempted abduction in Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a woman on Monday but later released has been re-arrested by Gardaí.

The incident happened when the woman in her 60s was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car parked in the Martin Grove in Dublin 7 at around 7.30am.

The woman managed to flee the scene and the car drove away towards the city centre.

The man was arrested and released yesterday and gardaí said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This evening, the man was re-arrested after an arrest warrant was issued by a District Court Judge today, on application made by the investigating Gardaí.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on the northern edge of Phoenix Part between 6am and 8am on Monday 6 January to contact them.

Any road users who were in the area at this time and have camera footage are also being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.