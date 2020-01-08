This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20) re-arrested over attempted abduction in Dublin

The woman managed to flee the scene and the car drove away towards the city centre.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 8:22 PM
31 minutes ago 4,480 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4958867
Martin Grove area of Blackhorse Avenue.
Image: GoogleStreetView
Martin Grove area of Blackhorse Avenue.
Martin Grove area of Blackhorse Avenue.
Image: GoogleStreetView

A MAN IN his 20s arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a woman on Monday but later released has been re-arrested by Gardaí. 

The incident happened when the woman in her 60s was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car parked in the Martin Grove in Dublin 7 at around 7.30am. 

The woman managed to flee the scene and the car drove away towards the city centre.

The man was arrested and released yesterday and gardaí said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This evening, the man was re-arrested after an arrest warrant was issued by a District Court Judge today, on application made by the investigating Gardaí. 

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on the northern edge of Phoenix Part between 6am and 8am on Monday 6 January to contact them. 

Any road users who were in the area at this time and have camera footage are also being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie