Man (20s) arrested after Gardaí seize cannabis, MDMA and DMT worth €36,000

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after Gardaí seized over €36,000 worth of drugs in Co Clare last night.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a premises in Clonlara at 11pm and found ketamine, cannabis, cannabis plants, MDMA, DMT and cannabis jellies.

Subject to analysis, the drugs found are thought to have a street value in excess of €36,000.

Gardaí also seized €4,000 in cash, a taser and mobile phones as well as drug paraphernalia.

A man was arrested and is being held at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick.