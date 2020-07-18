Man (20s) arrested after Gardaí seize cannabis, MDMA and DMT worth €36,000

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after Gardaí seized over €36,000 worth of drugs in Co Clare last night.
Gardaí executed a search warrant at a premises in Clonlara at 11pm and found ketamine, cannabis, cannabis plants, MDMA, DMT and cannabis jellies.
Subject to analysis, the drugs found are thought to have a street value in excess of €36,000.
Gardaí also seized €4,000 in cash, a taser and mobile phones as well as drug paraphernalia.
A man was arrested and is being held at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS