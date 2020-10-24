#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Man (20s) arrested after aggravated burglary in Cork

The man has been charged and is due to appear in court.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 3:48 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A MAN HAS been arrested following an aggravated burglary at a residence in Cork early this morning.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested after the property in Ballyvolane in Cork was burgled.

Gardaí were alerted after a man gained entry to the property around 1:35 am this morning.

The man was arrested by gardaí at the property.

He was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has been charged and is expected to appear in Cork District Court.

Lauren Boland
