Man (20s) arrested after aggravated burglary in Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested following an aggravated burglary at a residence in Cork early this morning.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested after the property in Ballyvolane in Cork was burgled.

Gardaí were alerted after a man gained entry to the property around 1:35 am this morning.

The man was arrested by gardaí at the property.

He was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has been charged and is expected to appear in Cork District Court.