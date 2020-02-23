Man (20s) arrested and firearms seized during overnight search of apartment in Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested and firearms have been seized following an overnight search of an apartment in Dublin.

As part of an operation into serious criminality in the Tallaght area, members of the Armed Support Unit and gardaí from Tallaght district searched an apartment in the Kevin Street area.

During the course of the search, two handguns along with two magazines and quantities of ammunition were seized.

A man in his late 20s was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Kilmainham Garda Station.

Under the act, he can be held for up to three days. Investigations are ongoing.