Man (20s) arrested after staff threatened with 'machete' during robbery at petrol station in Cork

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Cork.

Shortly after 5.30pm yesterday a man armed with what has been described by gardaí as a machete entered the petrol station on Blackrock Road.

He threatened staff before leaving with a sum of cash and receipts from a till tray.

A 23-year-old man was arrested near the scene shortly afterwards, following an operation involving uniformed gardaí and armed detectives bases at Anglesea Street and Blackrock stations.

He is currently being detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.

No one was injured during the incident and investigations are ongoing.