Man (20s) arrested found to be person of interest in multiple Blanchardstown robberies

Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 20s, after a person was robbed in Clonlee, Dublin 15, on Tuesday.
19 minutes ago

A MAN WHO was arrested for allegedly robbing a person in Clonee this week has since been identified as a person of interest in a number of robberies which occurred in Blanchardstown over the past two years.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 20s, after a person was robbed in Clonlee, Dublin 15, on Tuesday at around 7:45pm.

He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, at a garda station in the Dublin area.

The man was subsequently identified as a person of interest in a number of incidents of robbery which occurred in the Blanchardstown area between October 2022 and January 2024.

He has been charged and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court today.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
