Man (20s) arrested in connection with fatal N7 collision

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N7 near Kingswood, Co Dublin.

A man in his 40s died after his car was in collision with another vehicle on the outbound carriageway at around 12.20am on 21 September.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to this crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí say they are keen to speak with drivers of HGVs and taxi drivers who may have been travelling this route, as well as any motorists who may have camera footage.

Anyone who was travelling on the N7 northbound or southbound between Newlands Cross and Kingswood between the hours of 12.15am and 12.45am on 21 September is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The man, aged in his late 20s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Clondalkin Garda Station.