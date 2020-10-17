#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 17 October 2020
Man (20s) charged over stabbing in Ballyfermot, Dublin

Gardaí on patrol received reports of an injured male in the area shortly after 5pm yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 7:54 AM
File Photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested and charged a man following a stabbing incident in the Kylemore Road area of Ballyfermot yesterday evening. 

Gardaí on patrol received reports of an injured male in the area shortly after 5pm. 

Gardaí attended the scene and observed a man in the garden of a premises armed with a knife. A man, aged in his 20s, had received non-life threatening stab injuries.

A man, who is also in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballyfermot Garda Station.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

