Man (20s) charged over stabbing in Ballyfermot, Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested and charged a man following a stabbing incident in the Kylemore Road area of Ballyfermot yesterday evening.

Gardaí on patrol received reports of an injured male in the area shortly after 5pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and observed a man in the garden of a premises armed with a knife. A man, aged in his 20s, had received non-life threatening stab injuries.

A man, who is also in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballyfermot Garda Station.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.