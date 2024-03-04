Advertisement
Man (20s) dies in Co Louth crash

A MAN HAS died in a collision in Co Louth.

Shortly after 12 noon today, gardaí and emergency services responded to a two-car collision on the R169 in Collon.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the second car, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for assessment.

Gardaí have closed off the road at the scene for examination, and diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also requesting those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station at 041-6871130 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

