Drumcrave

Man, 20s, dies in collision on N3 in Co Cavan

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
8 minutes ago

A YOUNG MAN has died after a collision involving a truck and a car in Co Cavan in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 3am on the N3 at Drumcrave.

The man, aged in his 20s, was a passenger in the car and was fatally injured.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene, according to a garda statement, with diversions in place while the road is closed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, as well as any road users who may have camera footage, such as from a dash-cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
