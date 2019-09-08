Man in his 20s dies following road crash in Meath

A MAN IN his 20s has died in Meath following a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened on the R163 at Headfort, Kells at around 1.40am and emergency services were called to the scene.

The driver, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

A statement from gardaí said the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall and that he was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene has been preserved for examination by forensic investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed to traffic this morning and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells garda station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.