This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) hospitalised after shooting incident on Dublin's northside

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago 8,207 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4913641
North Strand Road, Dublin
Image: GoogleMaps
North Strand Road, Dublin
North Strand Road, Dublin
Image: GoogleMaps

A MAN IN his 20s has been injured after a shooting incident in Dublin this morning. 

Gardaí were called to the scene at a flat on North Strand Road at 6.45am where members of Dublin Fire Brigade were treating a man in his 20s for an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. 

The scene has been preserved for examination. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie