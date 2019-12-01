Man (20s) hospitalised after shooting incident on Dublin's northside

A MAN IN his 20s has been injured after a shooting incident in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene at a flat on North Strand Road at 6.45am where members of Dublin Fire Brigade were treating a man in his 20s for an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for examination. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.