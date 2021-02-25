Two people killed in Cork road collision

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Cork this afternoon.
The incident occurred on the N20 north of Charleville near the Limerick-Cork border.
Emergency services are at the scene; AA Roadwatch is advising that motorists use a different route as there are delays in the area.
- with reporting from Garreth MacNamee
