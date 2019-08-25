This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (22) arrested after serious assault in Navan

The assault happened at approximately 3am yesterday morning on Watergate Street in Navan.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 3:36 PM
Watergate Street, Navan
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Meath on Saturday morning.

Another 21 year-old man received serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following the assault, which happened at approximately 3am on Watergate Street in Navan.

The man was arrested this morning, and is currently being detained in Navan Garda station under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí previously appealed to anyone who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am and 3.30am on Saturday morning and who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

They have also asked any motorists who may have passed through Watergate Street around those times, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

