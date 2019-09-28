This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 September, 2019
Man (24) dies in Co Cork road collision

Emergency services attended the scene at Ballyhooleen after a car and a truck collided.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 9:07 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork early this morning. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Ballyhooleen, Ballinhassig at approximately 1am after a car and a truck collided. 

The 24-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A male driver and a female passenger of the truck were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators are expected to examine the crash site. The road remains closed and local traffic diversions remain in place.

Gardaí at Bandon are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,

