Man charged with assaulting woman in Co Meath incident

A 29-YEAR-old man appeared at Trim District Court this afternoon charged with assaulting a woman at a location in Co Meath today.

A member of An Garda Síochána gave evidence that at 1.25pm today, she charged the accused and that he made no reply after caution.

Judge Cormac Dunne remanded the accused on €100 bail to Trim District Court on 10 December.

Judge Dunne directed that the accused have no contact with the alleged victim.

He was told to sign on between 9am and 9pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at a local garda station and to be contactable by phone.

