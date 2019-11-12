This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged with assaulting woman in Co Meath incident

The man appeared at Trim District Court this afternoon and was remanded on bail.

By Paul Murphy Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,695 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4888562
Trim District Court
Image: GoogleMaps
Trim District Court
Trim District Court
Image: GoogleMaps

A 29-YEAR-old man appeared at Trim District Court this afternoon charged with assaulting a woman at a location in Co Meath today. 

A member of An Garda Síochána gave evidence that at 1.25pm today, she charged the accused and that he made no reply after caution.

Judge Cormac Dunne remanded the accused on €100 bail to Trim District Court on 10 December.

Judge Dunne directed that the accused have no contact with the alleged victim. 

He was told to sign on between 9am and 9pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at a local garda station and to be contactable by phone.  

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Murphy

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie